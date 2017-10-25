Walgreens beats Street 4Q forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $802 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain posted revenue of $30.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.08 billion, or $3.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $118.21 billion.

Walgreens expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.70 per share.

Walgreens shares have dropped 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19 percent in the last 12 months.

