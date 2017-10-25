Penske Automotive Group Boosts Profitability in a Weak Market

Demand for new vehicles is weakening this year, and that's creating a challenge for Penske Automotive (NYSE: PAG). But the transportation specialist still managed to post improving third-quarter earnings results this week as strength in other areas of the business offset the impact of a soft new-car market.

Continue Reading Below

Let's take a closer look, beginning with how the headline results compared to the prior year:

Metric Q3 2017 Q3 2016 Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $5.52 billion $5.15 billion 7.2% Net income $94 million $88 million 7.9% EPS $1.10 $1.03 6.8%

What happened this quarter?

Recent acquisitions helped keep the revenue base churning higher despite a decline in same-store sales. Meanwhile, Penske enjoyed a solid boost to profitability thanks to growth in the services segment and an uptick in gross profit per vehicle.

A few highlights of the quarter:

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Year over year, Penske sold 10% more automobiles during the quarter for a slight slowdown from the 13% year-over-year growth it managed in the prior quarter. The new-car segment dipped into negative territory, contracting by 2.5%, while the used business soared higher by 25% -- mainly thanks to acquisitions like its recent purchase of U.K.-based CarShop.

Stripping out the effect of acquisitions, Penske saw a 1.2% decline in comparable-store sales as the drop in new-car volume overwhelmed growth in the services and used-automobile areas. That overall comps drop was roughly consistent with the prior quarter's 1.7% decrease.

Gross profit per automobile ticked up by $90 to $3,383.

A big jump in warranty sales helped the service and parts segment expand on its company-leading profitability. Gross margin in the segment rose by almost 2 percentage points to 58.8% of sales.

What management had to say



Executives focused their comments on the big-picture growth they witnessed during the quarter. "I am pleased to report another quarter of record performance for our diversified transportation services business," CEO Roger Penske said in a press release. "Third quarter results were driven by recently completed acquisitions, improving variable gross profit per unit retailed and a 200 basis-point increase in service/parts gross margin."

In an investor presentation accompanying the earnings release, management highlighted the fact that improving profitability in the services and parts segment allowed that division to contribute 41% of gross profit despite only accounting for 10% of sales.

Looking forward

Penske is looking to push deeper into the used-vehicle segment as volume slows for new-car sales. There's plenty of room for growth there, considering that the market is almost three times as big. Executives also like the fact that the used-car niche tends to expand when the new-car side contracts, and so it offers a good opportunity to stabilize and diversify the business. Thus, Penske is hoping to build out its used-car superstore footprint in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

The good news for the business is that this shift isn't sending profitability lower. Instead, thanks to a mix of improvements in the parts and services and financing segments, Penske's overall gross margin has improved to 15.1% of sales so far this year -- up from 14.7% in the year ago period. Continued growth like that should keep earnings chugging higher even if new-vehicle volumes keep declining.

10 stocks we like better than Penske Automotive Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Penske Automotive Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2017

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Penske Automotive Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.