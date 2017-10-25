Markets Right Now: Industrials dip as US Stocks open lower

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Continue Reading Below

9:40 a.m.

Stocks are starting the day lower as industrial companies take modest losses.

Media and marketing information company Nielsen fell 5.2 percent Wednesday after its third-quarter report. Railroad operator Norfolk Southern sank 1.5 percent.

Banks rose with interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 2.45 percent.

The Commerce Department said orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose in September. A figure that tracks business investment grew for the third month in a row.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Chipotle Mexican Grill tumbled 13.7 percent after reporting disappointing third-quarter results.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,566.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 6 points to 23,435. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,597.