AT&T, Dr Pepper Snapple and Chipotle tumble; Accuray rises

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

AT&T Inc., down $1.37 to $33.49

The telecom giant reported disappointing quarterly results.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., down $4.19 to $85.52

The 7Up maker struggled with higher expenses and cut its annual profit forecast.

Nielsen Holdings PLC, down $2.57 to $38.56

The media and marketing company disclosed weak results from its North American business.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $47.29 to $277.01

The Mexican food chain's profit and sales fell short of Wall Street's estimates.

Accuray Inc., up 45 cents to $4.40

The radiation oncology company's quarterly revenue surpassed analyst expectations.

Northrop Grumman Corp., up $10.72 to $304.75

The defense contractor forecast a larger annual profit after its third-quarter results topped Wall Street projections.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $1.92 to $12.33

The chipmaker's third-quarter results were better than expected, but its fourth-quarter forecast worried investors.

Acadia Healthcare Co., down $11.44 to $32.68

The inpatient behavioral health care service company slashed its annual forecasts after a weak third quarter.