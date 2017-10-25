AT&T, Dr Pepper Snapple and Chipotle tumble; Accuray rises

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
AT&T Inc., down $1.37 to $33.49
The telecom giant reported disappointing quarterly results.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., down $4.19 to $85.52
The 7Up maker struggled with higher expenses and cut its annual profit forecast.
Nielsen Holdings PLC, down $2.57 to $38.56
The media and marketing company disclosed weak results from its North American business.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $47.29 to $277.01
The Mexican food chain's profit and sales fell short of Wall Street's estimates.
Accuray Inc., up 45 cents to $4.40
The radiation oncology company's quarterly revenue surpassed analyst expectations.
Northrop Grumman Corp., up $10.72 to $304.75
The defense contractor forecast a larger annual profit after its third-quarter results topped Wall Street projections.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $1.92 to $12.33
The chipmaker's third-quarter results were better than expected, but its fourth-quarter forecast worried investors.
Acadia Healthcare Co., down $11.44 to $32.68
The inpatient behavioral health care service company slashed its annual forecasts after a weak third quarter.