United Technologies tops Street 3Q forecasts

United Technologies Corp. (UTX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The maker of elevators, jet engines and other products posted revenue of $15.06 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.89 billion.

United Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.58 to $6.63 per share, with revenue in the range of $59 billion to $59.5 billion.

United Technologies shares have risen 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 15 percent. The stock has risen 23 percent in the last 12 months.

