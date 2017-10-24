Toyota's Lexus will end partnership with The Weinstein Co

Toyota Motor Corp’s (TM) Lexus unit said on Tuesday it is ending its partnership with film and TV production firm The Weinstein Company after allegations that co-founder Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women.

“Lexus has chosen to terminate its agreements with The Weinstein Company that saw the luxury automaker working with the film studio on certain film and television projects,” a company spokeswoman wrote in an e-mail to Reuters.

Toyota’s luxury brand had been a sponsor of reality television show “Project Runway” which has been produced by Weinstein Co.

The company’s cars will no longer appear on the show after the current 16th season, which has already been filmed, the spokeswoman told Reuters by phone.

Lexus will also no longer partner with Weinstein Co for its Lexus Short Films series, which invited emerging filmmakers to submit their films for a chance to be produced by Weinstein Co.

Hachette Book Group, the U.S. publishing house of French group Lagardere, earlier said it had terminated the Weinstein Books imprint.

Harvey Weinstein was fired as chief executive by Weinstein Co earlier this month. He has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Weinstein Co did not immediately respond to requests for comment.