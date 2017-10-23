Why MiMedx Group Inc. Is Sinking Today

What happened

Continue Reading Below

Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG), a biopharmaceutical company focused on regenerative medicine, fell 10% as of 3:45 p.m. EDT on Monday. However, there doesn't appear to be any company-specific news that can help to explain the sell-off.

So what

MiMedx Group has been targeted by short-sellers over the last month, so today's volatility could simply be attributable to more activity on this front. That seems likely since the number of shares that have been sold short has jumped over the past two months:

Date Short interest 8/15/2017 22.0 million 8/31/2017 23.3 million 9/15/2017 25.6 million 9/29/2017 29.5 million

For what it is worth, MiMedx Group's management team has done its best to combat the attack by posting a series of responses on its investor relations page.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Another tactic that management had used to reassure investors was to preannounce third-quarter results. The company stated that it expects third-quarter revenue to come in around $84.6 million, which is well ahead of its guidance range of $79 million to $80 million. That represents growth of 31% year over year, which is very strong. The company also stated that accounts-receivable days sales outstanding (DSO) -- a common calculation that is used to estimate a company's average collection period -- fell to the mid-60s.

If all of that wasn't enough, MiMedx's board of directors also recently authorized an additional $10 million in share repurchases.

Commenting on the repurchase activity, CEO Pete Petit said:

The recent deceptive and contrived attacks on our stock have caused the MiMedx shares to become very undervalued in my opinion. I believe it is a very prudent use of our capital to acquire our shares at this point, and our high growth profile in both revenues and profits should produce an extremely anti-dilutive result from our stock repurchases.

In spite of these aggressive responses, the high number of shares sold short is likely to keep the share price volatile for the foreseeable future.

Now what

Short-term price action aside, MiMedx's investors should do their best to remain heads-down and focus on the long-term potential of the business. A brief look back at MiMedx's growth over the last few years shows that the company has stumbled upon a winning business model:

MiMedx will officially announce its third-quarter earnings results on Friday at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Bulls and bears alike would be advised to listen in for clues about what's next for this business.

10 stocks we like better than MiMedx Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MiMedx Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 9, 2017

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.