UN adds 32 items to list of prohibited goods for North Korea

A U.N. committee has added 32 items that have both civilian and military uses to a list of prohibited goods and technologies banned from sale or transfer to North Korea.

The committee that monitors sanctions against North Korea says in a report to the Security Council circulated Monday that the additions range from boxes that can use used to carry radioactive materials to continuous cooling systems, flash X-ray machines and seismic detection equipment.

A resolution adopted unanimously by the Security Council on Sept. 11 imposing new sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests asked the sanctions committee to come up with new designations of so-called dual-use items.

Other banned items now on the sanctions list are particle accelerators, "software for neutronic calculations," and "radiation-hardened television cameras."