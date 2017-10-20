On Our Radar

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending October 19, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

2. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

3. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

4. What About Us, P!nk

5. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

6. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

7. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B

8. Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato

9. Too Good at Goodbyes, Sam Smith

10. Every Little Thing, Carly Pearce

Top Albums

1. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

2. Colors, Beck

3. Mr. Davis, Gucci Mane

4. Southern Girl City Lights, Jessie James Decker

5. The Saga Continues, Wu-Tang

6. SWIM TEAM, Dirty Heads

7. MASSEDUCTION, St. Vincent

8. Yours, Russell Dickerson

9. Greatest Hits, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

10. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

