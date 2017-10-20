Series of letters from regulators go unanswered, Axon slides

Shares in Axon, the maker of Taser stun guns, are down 5 percent after the company revealed that it failed to respond to a series of letters from regulators regarding its financial filings.

In a response late Thursday to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Axon Enterprises Inc. cited "miscommunication issues." It said it recently became aware of the inquiries, the first dated Aug. 10, and was now trying to resolve the matter.

In its final letter to the company on Sept. 20, the SEC said it was terminating the review and would "take further steps as we deem appropriate."

The three letters sent by the SEC can be seen on the agency's website.

Axon, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, changed its name from Taser International in April.