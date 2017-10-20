GE slashes outlook as it seeks growth in its core

Few expected that find the path back to sustained growth would be easy for General Electric, but a quarterly earnings report from the 125-year-old industrial giant shows that it could be really rough.

Shares tumbled 6 percent before the opening bell after the Boston company under new CEO John Flannery slashed expectations going forward and profits during the third quarter fell much more than anyone had expected.

Flannery, who has been in the chair for just over two months after an early departure for long-time CEO Jeff Immelt and other executives, has vowed major cost cuts across the board and the exit from a slew of businesses.

"This was a very challenging quarter," Flannery said Friday in a company release.

General Electric Co. has been paring businesses for well over a decade now, including its lucrative financial wing, as it returns to its industrial roots.

The drive to get lean has come with a big price tag.

During the quarter, profit fell 9 percent to $1.84 billion, or 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 29 cents per share, but that's still far from the per-share earnings of 49 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue jumped 14 percent to $33.5 billion, exceeding the $31.92 billion analysts had expected. GE got a boost from a tie-up between its energy unit and Baker Hughes, and oilfield-services company.

The company's power unit, its biggest revenue driver, had a 4 percent drop in revenue.

The company cut its full-year outlook to between $1.05 and $1.10 per share. That's well down from a previous per-share outlook of $1.60 to 1.70, and far off the $1.54 per share analysts that had been looking for, according to a poll by FactSet.

"As bad as earnings undeniably are, the focus remains on cash," said Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Coe.

Flannery's focus was also on cash flow in an August letter, and was a big driver in the sell-off early Friday.

Industrial operating cash flow was $1.7 billion during the quarter, more than a billion short of projections from Morgan Stanley.

