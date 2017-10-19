Retail giant Target announces plans for first Vermont store

The retail giant Target says it plans to open its first Vermont store a year from now.

In a release issued Thursday, Target says that once the planned 60,000-square-foot store opens in at the University Mall in South Burlington in October 2018, it will have stores in all 50 states.

Target Vice President Mark Schindele says the company's expansion into Vermont is long overdue.

The company plans to hire about 75 employees and by the end of 2020, all will be paid a minimum of $15 an hour.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says that while Vermont may be the last state to host a Target, he expects it to become quickly a part of the community.