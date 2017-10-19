On Our Radar

Figures on government spending and debt

Markets Associated Press

WASHINGTON –  Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Oct. 18 $20,387,207
Statutory debt limit --Suspended--
Total public debt outstanding Oct. 18 $20,423,370
Operating balance Oct. 18 $196,106
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Aug $274,563
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $257,688
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Aug -$673,711
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$619,092
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Aug $2,966,172
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $2,910,151
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Aug $3,639,882
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $3,529,243
Gold assets in Aug $11,041