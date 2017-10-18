On Our Radar

United Airlines third-quarter profit falls, hurt by storms

Earnings Reuters

Chicago, IL, USA - March 17, 2016: A United Airlines 747-400 landing on 28C at the Chicago O'hare Airport.

Chicago, IL, USA - March 17, 2016: A United Airlines 747-400 landing on 28C at the Chicago O'hare Airport. (vandervliet93)

United Airlines <UAL.N> on Wednesday said its third-quarter net income fell by a third to $669 million from the year-ago period, partly due to $185 million in pretax losses caused by canceled flights during the Atlantic hurricane season.

Continue Reading Below

The Chicago-based carrier's passenger revenue per available seat mile, a closely watched measurement of an airline's performance, fell 3.7 percent, about 1 percentage point of which was attributable to disruptions caused by storms.

For the current quarter, United forecast that passenger revenue per available seat mile would decline by 1 percent to 3 percent.

 

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Bill Rigby)

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments