IBM and Canadian Pacific climb while Electronic Arts drops

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

IBM Corp., up $12.99 to $159.53

The technology and consulting company reported much stronger sales than analysts expected.

Twitter Inc., down 26 cents to $18.02

The short-messaging service is vowing to crack down on hate speech and sexual harassment amid criticism it's not doing enough to protect users.

Anthem Inc., up $4.53 to $191.79

The nation's second-largest insurer said it will work with CVS Health Corp. to create a pharmacy benefits manager.

Supervalu Inc., down $2.29 to $17.09

The grocery store chain gave a solid quarterly report and said it will buy Associated Grocers for $180 million.

Northern Trust Corp., up $3.48 to $94.58

The bank's earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's estimates and said it plans to cut $250 million in annual spending by 2020

Abbott Laboratories, up 71 cents to $55.77

The drug, infant formula and medical device maker posted a bigger profit and better revenue than Wall Street anticipated.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., up $9.94 to $177.10

The railroad raised its annual profit forecast after its earnings surpassed analyst projections.

Electronic Arts Inc., down $2.82 to $113.16

The video game publisher is delaying an upcoming "Star Wars" game and closing down one of its studios.

Assurant Inc., up $5.94 to $101.80

The insurance company said it will buy The Warranty Group for $2.5 billion.