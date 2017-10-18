EBay reports 8.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue

EBay Inc reported an 8.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as revamps to its e-commerce platforms helped attract more customers.

The company's net income rose to $523 million, or 48 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $413 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.41 billion from $2.22 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)