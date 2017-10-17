US stock indexes edge mostly lower in early trading; oil up

U.S. stock indexes edged mostly lower in early trading Monday as investors sized up the latest company earnings news. Health care companies notched some of the biggest gains. Industrial stocks and consumer-focused companies were among the biggest laggards. Oil prices rose.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down a fraction of a point at 2,557 as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 24 points, or 0.1 percent, to 22,981, lifted by a big gain in UnitedHealth. The Nasdaq composite slipped less than 1 point to 6,623. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks edged up less than 1 point to 1,503. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq each posted record highs on Monday.

FEELING FIT: UnitedHealth Group, the country's biggest health insurer, rose 5.4 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts' estimates. The stock gained $10.35 to $203.58. Johnson & Johnson added 2 percent after reporting a strong quarter of its own. Its shares added $2.68 to $138.80.

BANK ON IT: Morgan Stanley rose 1.8 percent after the investment bank served up quarterly results that beat Wall Street's expectations. The stock picked up 88 cents to $49.82. Goldman Sachs also delivered earnings that exceeded financial analysts' expectations, but its shares were down $4.32, or 1.8 percent, to $238.09.

AERIAL TOUSSLE: Boeing declined after rival aircraft maker Airbus took a majority stake in Bombardier's C-series passenger jets. Boeing was down $1.56, or 0.6 percent, to $258.19.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.32 percent from 2.30 percent late Monday.

ENERGY: Oil prices rose after Iraqi forces pushed their Kurdish allies out of the disputed city of Kirkuk, seizing oil fields amid tensions over last month's Kurdish vote for independence. Benchmark U.S. crude gained 13 cents to $52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 28 cents to $58.10 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.38 yen from 112.22 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1746 from $1.1792. The pound fell to $1.3174 from $1.3243 after inflation figures cemented expectations of a rate increase soon but Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned about the economic impact of Brexit.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Global stocks were mixed. In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 was up 0.2 percent. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was unchanged ahead of a twice-a-decade congress Wednesday held by China's ruling Communist Party. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 percent, while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.7 percent. Seoul's Kospi added 0.2 percent.