The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 15, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Baby Driver

2. War for the Planet of the Apes 3. The House (2017)

4.Wonder Woman (2017)

5. The Emoji Movie

6. Colossal

7. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming

9. The Big Sick

10. Hocus Pocus

iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:

1. Colossal

2. The Beguiled (2017)

3. Brawl in Cell Block 99

4. Walking Out

5. Wish Upon

6. The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One

7. Overdrive

8. Beatriz At Dinner

9. It Comes At Night

10. 28 Days Later

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.