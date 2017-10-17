The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 15, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Baby Driver
2. War for the Planet of the Apes 3. The House (2017)
4.Wonder Woman (2017)
5. The Emoji Movie
6. Colossal
7. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
8. Spider-Man: Homecoming
9. The Big Sick
10. Hocus Pocus
iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:
1. Colossal
2. The Beguiled (2017)
3. Brawl in Cell Block 99
4. Walking Out
5. Wish Upon
6. The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One
7. Overdrive
8. Beatriz At Dinner
9. It Comes At Night
10. 28 Days Later
