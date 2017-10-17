Slain Maltese reporter crusaded against corruption

Anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed when her car was blown up by a bomb, was fearless and formidable.

Continue Reading Below

She spared no vested interest, including the dominant political parties, from her investigations in her native Malta.

The 53-year-old Caruana Galizia was killed Monday as she drove near her home on Malta, two weeks after telling police she'd received threats.

After flaming tires were placed outside her house more than a decade ago in an apparent attempt to burn it down, colleagues Tuesday recalled her resolve to root out wrongdoing only sharpened in response.

Not infrequently after she unearthed shady doings by politicians, readers worried about her safety, with some suggesting crowd-funding to pay for security.

___

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Frances D'Emilio reported from Rome.