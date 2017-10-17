Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 9-15

NEW YORK – Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 9-15. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "NFL Post Game," CBS, 16.58 million.
2. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Denver, NBC, 16.16 million.
3. NFL Football: Philadelphia at Carolina, CBS, 14.58 million.
4. "NCIS," CBS, 13.61 million.
5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 13.34 million.
6. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.14 million.
7. "Sunday Night Football Pre-Kick," NBC, 11.73 million.
8. "Bull," CBS, 11.26 million.
9. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.09 million.
10. "This is Us," NBC, 11.02 million.
11. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.91 million.
12. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 10.69 million.
13. NFL Football: Minnesota at Chicago, ESPN, 10.36 million.
14. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.52 million.
15. "NFL Pre-Kick," CBS, 9.28 million.
16. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 9.25 million.
17. "Football Night in America, Part 3," NBC, 9.12 million.
18. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.98 million.
19. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.65 million.
20. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 8.51 million.
ABC and ESPN are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.