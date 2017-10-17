The Latest: Attorney calls harassment allegations false

The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against Bob Weinstein (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

8 p.m.

An attorney for the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein is strongly refuting allegations of sexual harassment by his client.

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by Bob Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. that aired on Spike.

According to a story published Tuesday by Variety, Amanda Segel, a producer of "The Mist," alleges that Weinstein made repeated romantic overtures.

Attorney Bert Fields says Variety's story is "riddled with false and misleading assertions by Miss Segal." Fields adds that he's known Weinstein for "many years" and that he's "the last guy that would be involved in any form of sexual harassment."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Spike says the network takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and is investigating.

___

5:30 p.m.

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Amanda Segel, a producer of "The Mist," alleges that Bob Weinstein made repeated romantic overtures, according to a story published Tuesday by Variety. They included invitations to dinner, his home and a hotel room.

Spike says the network takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and is investigating.

Segal says the propositions began in June 2016. They stopped a few months later only after Segel's lawyer gave Weinstein Co. executives an ultimatum that Segel would leave the show if Weinstein persisted.

Neither Weinstein's attorney, Bert Fields, nor The Weinstein Co. responded to repeated requests for comment.