Hawaiian first, Virgin America last in on-time rankings

Here are the government's rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for August. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.
Continue Reading Below
1. Hawaiian Airlines, 93.0 percent
2. Delta Air Lines 87.4 percent
3. Alaska Airlines, 82.8 percent
4. American Airlines, 77.7 percent
5. SkyWest Airlines, 77.5 percent
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
6. United Airlines, 77.5 percent
7. Frontier Airlines, 77.2 percent
8. Spirit Airlines, 76.9 percent
9. ExpressJet, 74.1 percent
10. Southwest Airlines, 70.2 percent
11. JetBlue Airways, 68.1 percent
12. Virgin America, 66.7 percent
Total for all covered airlines: 77.1 percent
___
Source: U.S. Department of Transportation
The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.