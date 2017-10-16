Listing how each top NCAA school is reacting to hoops probe

The Associated Press asked 84 top universities with major basketball programs as well as six top conferences about their response to a federal corruption scandal that has overshadowed college hoops as the season gets ready to begin.
Of 63 schools that responded, 28 said the probe prompted their own internal reviews. So did the Pac-12 conference, which formed a task force to dive into the culture and issues of recruiting. Another 35 schools and the Big East Conference said they were not specifically responding to the federal probe, though many of the "no" responses came with the caveat that the school's athletic department is always reviewing its compliance.
Here's a full list of how each school and conference responded to the question: "Are you reviewing your own basketball program - internally or with a consultant - as a response to the federal probe?"
YES:
Alabama
Arizona
Arkansas
Auburn
Baylor
California
Clemson
Colorado
Creighton
Duke
Florida State
Kansas
Kansas State
Louisville
Miami
Michigan State
NC State
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
Ole Miss
South Carolina
St. John's
Stanford
TCU
Southern California
Wichita State
Wisconsin
Pac-12 Conference
NO:
Arizona State
Butler
DePaul
Gonzaga
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Iowa State
LSU
Marquette
Maryland
Memphis
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska
Northwestern
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oregon
Oregon State
Penn State
Pittsburgh
Purdue
Rutgers
SMU
San Diego State
Syracuse
Texas
UConn
Utah
Virginia
Virginia Tech
Washington
Washington State
Xavier
Big East
DECLINED RESPONSE:
Boston College
Florida
Georgetown
Georgia
Georgia Tech
Harvard
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Missouri
Providence
Saint Mary's
Seton Hall
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Texas Tech
UCLA
UNLV
Vanderbilt
Villanova
Wake Forest
West Virginia
ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC conferences
