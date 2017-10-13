New Jersey to join Nevada, Delaware in online gambling pact

Gamblers in New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware will soon be able to wager against each other online in games like poker.

Players in Nevada and Delaware have been able to play online poker against each other since 2015.

The agreement announced Friday by New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie will allow New Jersey players to join in with poker and other online games once regulators in all three states approve an operator and the game software.

Christie says pooling players will enhance annual revenue growth, attract new customers and create new opportunities for players and Internet gambling operators.

New Jersey launched Internet gambling in 2013.

Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement showed online gambling took in $20.4 million last month, up 25 percent over last year.