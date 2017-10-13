At Disney World, 4 hotels in pilot program to accept pets

Four hotels at Walt Disney World Resort will allow guests to bring dogs beginning Sunday.

The hotels near Orlando, Florida, are Disney's Yacht Club Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort-Riverside, Disney's Art of Animation Resort and cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. The Yacht Club adds $75 to daily room rates for canine guests, the other three, $50.

The pilot program is accepting reservations through October 2018. Two dogs are permitted per guest room.

A Pluto's Welcome Kit includes a mat, bowls, pet ID tag, plastic bags, puppy pads and dog walking maps. Doggy day care and other pet services are offered nearby at Best Friends, an on-property pet care facility.

Disney says dogs staying in its hotels "must be well behaved, leashed in resort public areas and properly vaccinated."