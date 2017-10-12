Wall St. falls as banks weigh; AT&T slumps

U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as bank shares fell following quarterly results from JPMorgan and Citigroup, while AT&T tumbled 6 percent after it said it lost subscribers in the last quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 31.88 points, or 0.14 percent, to 22,841.01, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 4.31 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,550.93 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 12.04 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,591.51.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)