Viacom and AT&T fall while Southwest Airlines rises

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Viacom Inc., down 64 cents to $24.57
Reports said the entertainment company hasn't been able to resolve a contract dispute with cable company Charter.
AT&T Inc., down $2.33 to $35.86
The company said it expects to lose DirecTV video subscribers in the third quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down 34 cents to $55.13
Retailers slumped Thursday after women's clothing company J. Jill slashes its third-quarter forecast.
Southwest Airlines Inc., up 26 cents to $58.81
The domestic carrier said it plans to start making flights to Hawaii in 2018.
Juniper Networks Inc., down $1.39 to $25.47
The computer network equipment maker said its third-quarter results will be weaker than it expected.
Domino's Pizza Inc., down $8.21 to $201.03
The pizza chain had a solid third quarter, but returned some of its recent gains.
Edison International, up $1.24 to $79.66
Utility companies bounced back Thursday after they had slumped over the last month.
Noble Energy Inc., down 50 cents to $27.29
Energy companies fell with the price of oil Thursday.