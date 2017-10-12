Domino's Pizza beats Street 3Q forecasts

Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $56.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $643.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $630.8 million.

Domino's Pizza shares have risen 31 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.