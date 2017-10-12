Atlantic City casinos win up 4 percent in September

Atlantic City's casinos won about 4 percent more from gamblers in September than they did a year earlier.

Figures released Thursday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the seven casinos and online gambling outlets won $235.8 million, an increase of 4.1 percent compared with September 2016.

When the now-shuttered Trump Taj Mahal is excluded, Atlantic City's casino revenue was up by 7.9 percent from a year ago. The Trump Taj Mahal shut down last October.

Matthew Levinson, chairman of the Casino Control Commission, said that gaming revenue is up more than 9 percent over the last nine months.

"This isn't just luck. Business is building," he said.

Five of the seven casinos currently operating showed increases in September, led by the Golden Nugget, which was up 14.1 percent to $24.6 million.

Bally's was down 1.7 percent 1 to $17.8 million and Caesars was down 0.1 percent to $29.8 million.

Internet gambling was up 25.6 percent to $20.4 million.