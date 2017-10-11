The Latest: EPA to review comment request on Alaska proposal

The Latest on the Pebble Mine proposal in Alaska (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will review a request to extend the public comment period on its proposal to lift the restrictions on mining it once pursued for Alaska's Bristol Bay region.

The agency also says it will consider all input it receives.

Democratic U.S. House and Senate members wrote President Donald Trump on Wednesday, asking that his administration hold more hearings on the proposal and extend the public comment period.

They also asked Trump to maintain protections for the region, which produces about half of the world's sockeye salmon.

The stalled Pebble Mine project received new life when the EPA earlier this year said it would move to lift restrictions on development sought by the Obama administration as part of a legal settlement with the project's developers.

10:40 a.m.

The letter, spearheaded by Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington and Rep. Jared Huffman of California, seeks additional public hearings and comment time.

Members of Alaska's all-Republican delegation didn't sign it.