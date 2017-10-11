Kroger and JetBlue rise while Coach and Sears slump

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Kroger Co., up 25 cents to $20.78

The grocery store chain said it will consider selling its convenience store business.

Johnson & Johnson, up $2.75 to $136.65

The drugmaker said it filed for approval of a new prostate cancer drug.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 37 cents to $53.07

The airline reported strong third-quarter results and a solid forecast for the fourth quarter.

Coach Inc., down $1.13 to $38.87

The luxury handbag maker will change its name to Tapestry on Oct. 31.

JetBlue Airways Corp., up 30 cents to $20.53

The airline said hurricanes Irma and Maria cost it more than $100 million in lost revenue.

Sears Holdings Corp., down 46 cents to $6.24

Sears Canada, a business the company split off in 2014, asked a court to let it liquidate its remaining 130 stores.

CryoLife Inc., down $3.30 to $20

The biological medical device maker said it will buy Germany's Jotec AG for $225 million.

Barracuda Networks Inc., down $3.09 to $22.65

Investors were disappointed by the cloud-based security and storage company's forecasts.