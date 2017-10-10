Why Nutanix, Inc. Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) were up 11.3% as of 12:48 p.m. EDT Tuesday after two analysts weighed in with bullish comments on the cloud computing software specialist.

More specifically, both William Blair analyst Jason Ader and Jefferies analyst James Kisner had bullish observations today on Nutanix, reiterating their respective "buy" equivalent ratings for the company.

Kisner, for his part, suggested that the company's current share price simply "doesn't fully reflect the unique appeal of Nutanix's software."

Ader separately echoed that sentiment, noting that recent discussions with value-added resellers indicate Nutanix is enjoying high customer satisfaction and broad-based product adoption. In addition, Ader says, Nutanix's shift to a pure software model (and away from the computer storage and server consolidation markets) should bolster gross margins and could push shares up as high as $34 -- a healthy premium from the current per-share price at just above $26.

Perhaps unsurprisingly -- and keeping in mind Nutanix most recently announced strong quarterly results in late August -- Ader expects Nutanix to deliver solid current-quarter results when it next reports in late November.

Barring a preliminary release between now and then, investors will need to hurry up and wait to see whether that prediction proves correct. But given these two votes of confidence from Wall Street today, it's no surprise to see Nutanix shares popping right now.

