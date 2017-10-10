Vatican goes to court in Malta to recoup investment losses

The Vatican bank has gone to court in Malta to try to recover millions of euros (dollars) it lost in an investment fund during a previous administration at the scandal-marred bank.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke says the initial 17 million euro investment was made at the beginning of 2013. The timeframe corresponds to a period of transition at the bank, between presidents and a few months before the July 2013 ouster of the top two managers who resigned amid scandal.

Italian news reports have identified the problematic investment vehicle as the "Ad Maiora" fund, and said the total losses suffered by the bank, known as the Institute for Religious Works, came to upward of 230 million euro.

The Vatican said Tuesday that a judge would determine the total losses.