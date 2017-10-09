How major US stock indexes fared on Monday

Losses for health care companies and banks left U.S. stocks lower Monday after a quiet day of trading. Industrial conglomerate General Electric skidded after announcing more changes in its leadership.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index declined 4.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,544.73.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 12.60 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 22,761.07.

The Nasdaq composite sank 10.45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,579.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dropped 6.66 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,503.56.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 305.90 points, or 13.7 percent.

The Dow is up 2,998.47 points, or 15.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,196.61 points, or 22.2 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 146.43 points, or 10.8 percent.