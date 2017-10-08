Mother rescues infant seconds before train hits their SUV

Pennsylvania state police say a mother whose sport utility vehicle was left disabled on train tracks by a crash has pulled her infant from the vehicle seconds before it was struck by a train.

Police say the woman was crossing an Oklahoma Borough intersection on Saturday afternoon but failed to yield the right of way and was hit by another SUV, leaving both vehicles disabled on the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.

Several witnesses pushed the second SUV off the tracks.

State police in Westmoreland County say the mother freed her infant from the back of the first vehicle "within seconds of the train" hitting it. They say she and the infant sustained moderate injuries, as did the other driver.

Multiple traffic violations are to be filed.