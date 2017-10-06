UPS aims to solve mystery surrounding its business plans

UPS says in court records that it suspects one of its pilots obtained secret business plans for the shipping giant's aircraft fleet and posted them online.

The Georgia-based company is taking steps to identify whoever was responsible for posting the strategic plans on an internet message board frequented by pilots.

In a federal lawsuit filed this week, UPS says its strategic plans are highly confidential, and says a PowerPoint presentation was intended only for senior executives.

A judge gave the company permission to subpoena records from Yahoo Holdings Inc. for emails from a specific Yahoo.com email address. UPS also plans to subpoena internet records from a national pilots' union.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said the company filed the lawsuit to find out who obtained the plans and posted them online.