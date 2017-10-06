The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending October 5, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
2. Mi Gente (feat. Beyoncé), J Balvin & Willy William
3. Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift
4. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
5. Bodak Yellow, Cardi B
6. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man
7. Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato
8. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
9. What Lovers Do (feat. SZA), Maroon 5
10. 1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid, Logic
Top Albums
1. Greatest Hits, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2. Tell Me You Love Me, Demi Lovato
3. Younger Now, Miley Cyrus
4. Now, Shania Twain
5. The Bigger Artist, A Boogie wit da Hoodie
6. Evolve,Imagine Dragons
7. Bluebird of Happiness, Tamar Braxton
8. Savage, Tank
9. Wildflowers, Tom Petty
10. Anthology: Through the Years, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
