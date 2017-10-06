The Latest: Chief says repaired SUV likely didn't fail test

The Latest on the Austin police chief saying a repaired Ford SUV flunked a carbon monoxide test — then later contradicting that previous statement (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

6:15 p.m.

The Austin police chief says a Ford Explorer SUV that the auto company repaired for a return to service with his department actually doesn't appear to have had exhaust containing carbon monoxide seeping into it — despite his saying earlier that it did.

Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said Friday that during a test of three SUVs repaired by Ford Motor Company, one tested positive for carbon monoxide.

But Manley told The Austin American-Statesman hours later that additional testing revealed alarms may have activated for some other reason.

He says: "We do not believe this issue is a Ford issue or related to the repairs they have done."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ford responded to Manley's original comments by saying the methods it used to address Austin's carbon monoxide problem "have worked well."

__

3 p.m.

Ford Motor Company says "the methods and parts we've utilized to repair Austin's vehicles have worked well to address" carbon monoxide concerns — even though the city's police department says one such repaired Ford Explorer is being pulled off the road because of continuing problems.

Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said that during a Friday test of three SUVs repaired by Ford, one tested positive for carbon monoxide.

Ford spokeswoman Elizabeth Weigandt responded the automaker "was not provided with information on the levels of CO detected but we are ready to inspect any vehicle."

She said the company has "been happy to collaborate with Austin" police on SUV repairs.

This summer, Austin police took nearly 400 Explorers off patrol because of carbon monoxide concerns.

___

12 p.m.

A Ford Explorer SUV that the auto company repaired for a return to service with the Austin police department has again been pulled off the street because exhaust containing carbon monoxide was seeping into it.

Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said that during a Friday test of three SUVs repaired by Ford Motor Company, one tested positive for carbon monoxide. The officer driving it was treated but didn't require hospitalization.

The story was first reported by The Austin-American Statesman. A police department spokeswoman confirmed the chief's comments for The Associated Press.

Austin pulled nearly 400 Explorers off patrol in July because of carbon monoxide concerns. Police departments across the country use Explorers and several have also pulled them off the road. Ford has said it is looking into the problem.