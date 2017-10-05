S&P, Nasdaq hit fresh record-highs

The S&P and the Nasdaq hit fresh record-highs led by technology stocks, while the Dow was slightly lower, at the open on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.81 points, or 0.02 percent, to 22,657.83, the S&P 500 gained 2.96 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,540.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.84 points, or 0.35 percent, to 6,557.46.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)