Why HubSpot Inc. Stock Jumped 14.6% in September

Shares of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) climbed 14.6% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the marketing and sales software specialist held its analyst day and increased its third-quarter guidance.

The bulk of HubSpot's gains came on Sept. 27; that was the first trading day after the company told analysts to expect revenue for its fiscal third quarter to be in the range of $95.9 million to $96.9 million. On the bottom line, that should result in an adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 to $0.02.

By comparison, HubSpot's previous guidance called for revenue of $92.8 million to $93.8 million, and a wider adjusted net loss per share of $0.10 to $0.08.

Barring any updates in the next few weeks, HubSpot investors will have to wait until the company's official third-quarter report, early next month, to see exactly where its results arrived. But it's undeniably encouraging to know the company was confident enough to bolster its guidance ahead of that report.

To be sure, at least two analysts weighed in to upgrade HubSpot stock immediately following the news. KeyBanc's Brent Bracelin, for one, bumped his per-share price target by $6 to $86, predicting the company could almost triple its revenue over the next five years thanks to small-business demand and new-product launches. And Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda raised the firm's price target by $2 to $82, noting that HubSpot's presentations the previous day were all "confident" in tone. Both analysts reiterated their respective buy-equivalent ratings on the stock.

It's been less than a week since HubSpot's guidance increase, but shares have only continued to trend upward since then, as the market celebrates its relative outperformance. But if HubSpot can indeed manage to sustain its incredible growth over the next few years as new customers pour in, I think the stock's recent gains could prove only the beginning of a much longer trend.

