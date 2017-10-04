Muni bond Wednesday update: 10-year yield falls

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Wednesday, Oct. 4:

BIGGEST MOVER: Three-year bonds. Yield climbed 6 basis points over the last week to 1.15 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield dropped less than a basis point to 1.08 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 126 basis points, compared with 125 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 180 basis points, down from 182 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield fell 1 basis point to 2.34 percent, compared with 2.33 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been narrowing over the last week. It was 1 basis point on Sept. 27. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 54 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield decreased by 1 basis point to 2.88 percent, compared with 2.87 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/