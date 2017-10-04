FDA: 'Love' is not a real ingredient in bakery's granola

A Massachusetts bakery's granola may be made with love, but federal officials say it shouldn't be listed as an ingredient on the package.

Nashoba Brook Bakery, in Concord, has been told by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the label on its Nashoba Granola lists "love," and that needs to change.

In a letter posted this week , it says federal regulations require that ingredients must be listed by their common or usual name, and that "love" is not a common or usual name of an ingredient.

The bakery's CEO, John Gates, says they've gotten a positive reaction from people since news of the letter began to circulate. He says it's tapped into a feeling a lot of Americans have that the government can overreach, adding that it seems silly.