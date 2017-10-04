Bank holding company BB&T closing Pennsylvania call center

Bank holding company BB&T is closing a call center in central Pennsylvania and laying off 82 employees in the process.

Continue Reading Below

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina company is selling the call center building in Lititz. The company announced the move Tuesday and say the workers will be cut in December.

The building is the former headquarters of Susquehanna Bank, which BB&T bought three years ago.

BB&T spokesman says the company already has a buyer for the building under contract, but wouldn't divulge other details.

The company says it will help the laid off employees find jobs inside and outside BB&T and offer them severance packages.

BB&T had previously laid off 89 workers at the same call center in September 2015.