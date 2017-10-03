On Our Radar

Yahoo says all 3B accounts affected in 2013 hack

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo shows a sign outside Yahoo's headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. A new lawsuit accuses Yahoo of turning its back on Chinese dissidents that it promised to help after the company fingered other activists at the request of China's government. The allegations are outlined in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in a Washington, D.C., federal court by a group of dissidents who contend Yahoo mismanaged a $17 million fund set up to provide them with financial aid. Yahoo created the fund a decade ago after being skewered in the U.S. Congress for its conduct in China. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Yahoo, now part of Verizon Communications Inc, said on Tuesday that all of its 3 billion user accounts were affected in the August 2013 data theft, following an investigation involving forensic experts.

However, the company said the investigation indicated the information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information.

