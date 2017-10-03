Yahoo says all 3B accounts affected in 2013 hack

Yahoo, now part of Verizon Communications Inc, said on Tuesday that all of its 3 billion user accounts were affected in the August 2013 data theft, following an investigation involving forensic experts.

However, the company said the investigation indicated the information that was stolen did not include passwords in clear text, payment card data, or bank account information.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)