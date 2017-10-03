Nielsen's top programs for Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 25-Oct. 1. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 17.66 million.
2. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 17.22 million.
3. NFL Football: Indianapolis at Seattle, NBC, 16.73 million.
4. NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay, CBS, 14.61 million.
5. NFL Football: Dallas at Arizona, ESPN, 13.7 million.
6. NFL weather delay, CBS, 13.39 million.
7. "NCIS," CBS, 13.29 million.
8. "This is Us," NBC, 12.94 million.
9. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 12.72 million.
10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 12.46 million.
11. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 11.35 million.
12. "Thursday Night NFL Pre-Kick," CBS, 11.34 million.
13. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.93 million.
14. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.57 million.
15. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 10.26 million.
16. "Will & Grace," NBC, 10.19 million.
17. "Bull," CBS, 10.06 million.
18. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.04 million.
19. "Seal Team," CBS, 9.88 million.
20. "Football Night in America, Part 3," NBC, 9.86 million.
