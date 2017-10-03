How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

Airline and automaker stocks took off on Tuesday and helped U.S. indexes push a bit further into record territory. Trading was again quiet overall, with only modest moves for bond yields, commodities and other markets.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5.46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,534.58 for its sixth straight day of gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.07, or 0.4 percent, to 22,641.67.

The Nasdaq composite rose 15.00 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,531.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 2.49, or 0.2 percent, to 1,511.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 15.22 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Dow is up 236.58 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 35.75 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 21.10 points, or 1.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is 295.75 points, or 13.2 percent.

The Dow is up 2,879.07 points, or 14.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,148.60 points, or 21.3 percent.

The Russell 200 is up 154.84 points, or 11.4 percent.