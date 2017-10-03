GM and Delta rise while Exelon and Tile Shop sink

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Continue Reading Below

General Motors Co., up $1.30 to $43.45

The auto maker reported strong sales for the month of September.

Lennar Corp., up $2.53 to $55.35

The homebuilder's profit and revenue were better than analysts expected.

Delta Airlines Inc., up $3.18 to $51.25

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlanta-based carrier updated its forecast for third-quarter results.

Paychex Inc., up $2.18 to $61.99

The payroll processor and human-resources services company had a solid first quarter and its forecasts pleased investors.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc., down $4.75 to $8.45

The tile maker forecast weak third-quarter results and said it's spending more on ads, which hurts its profits.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., up $1.85 to $43.50

The egg producer continued to rally after it said sales improved in the first quarter.

AZZ Inc., down $2.15 to $48.05

The electrical equipment maker had a weak second-quarter profit and said the bankruptcy of Westinghouse is still hurting its energy business.

Exelon Corp., down 30 cents to $37.84

Utility companies, which have skidded over the last month, continued to trade lower Tuesday.