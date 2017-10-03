Business Highlights

___

Yahoo triples the impact of its 2013 breach - to 3B accounts

Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users, not the 1 billion it revealed late last year. The company announced Tuesday that it's providing notice to additional user accounts affected by the August 2013 data theft. The company first disclosed the breach in December 2016.

Care for a corporate tax cut? Pushing the cause at doorsteps

WORMLEYSBURG, Pennsylvania (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies are betting that many voters just need someone to explain to them how a corporate tax cut would unleash an economic bonanza, with new jobs, faster growth and ample pay raises. And they're taking that message right to some voters' doorsteps in hopes of igniting a surge of support.

For many hotels, terror risks make tight security routine

Across the globe, risks of attacks have made tight security at hotels and resorts routine. The most recent major attack in Asia, at the Resorts World Manila casino in the Philippines, shares similarities with the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. And in many countries in Africa and the Middle East, tighter security has been essential for years. But that is less so in the United States, where hotels are reluctant to intrude on the privacy of guests.

Lawmakers grill former Equifax chairman over data breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers put Equifax's former chief executive through the first of several grillings on Tuesday with lawmakers voicing outrage about a data breach affecting 145 million Americans while also tamping down expectations for a quick legislative response. Democratic lawmakers pushed for legislation that they said would establish strong data security standards and prompt notification and relief for consumers when their information is hacked.

US automakers post first monthly sales gain of year in Sept.

DETROIT (AP) — The auto industry posted its first monthly sales gain of the year in September, led by strong truck and SUV sales and the replacement of cars destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. U.S. sales rose 6.1 percent to just over 1.5 million vehicles, according to Autodata Corp. Toyota, Honda, Ford, General Motors, Nissan and Volkswagen all posted strong numbers. Fiat Chrysler and Hyundai reported sales declines.

Ford CEO faces first big test as he meets with investors

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s new CEO says the company plans to cut billions in costs and focus its resources on developing trucks, SUVs and electric vehicles as part of a renewed effort to win over skeptical investors. Jim Hackett, who took over the company's helm in May, is meeting with around 100 investors in New York Tuesday afternoon in his first big test to prove he has a clear and compelling plan for the automaker's future.

EU: Brexit talks still stuck on question of UK exit bill

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union insists that Brexit negotiations with Britain will not move on to the question of future relations until enough progress has been made on divorce issues. Those include how much the country should pay for financial commitments made while part of the EU. Britain desperately wants the talks to move on to future trade and security arrangements. But EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Tuesday that more needs to be done on the withdrawal issues first.

Soaring airline stocks help lift Wall Street to new heights

NEW YORK (AP) — A liftoff for airline and automaker stocks helped U.S. indexes push a bit further into record territory on Tuesday. Trading was again quiet overall, with only modest moves for bond yields, commodities and other markets.

New Equifax CEO could get $3 million payday

WASHINGTON (AP) — While Equifax's old CEO testifies in front of Congress, the company laid out a lucrative new salary package for its new CEO, Paulino Barros, Jr. While Barros' base salary of $470,000 is not changing, he will now receive an extra $25,000 a month in pay for taking the interim CEO job for at least six months. He will also get a $500,000 cash bonus if he meets certain undisclosed criteria by the company's board of directors.

Gun stocks rise anew, and more people own them than know it

NEW YORK (AP) — Gun stocks rose again after another mass shooting, and more investors are likely affected by the market action than realize it. The surging popularity of index funds means many investors unknowingly own some gun stocks in their 401(k).

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5.46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,534.58 for its sixth straight day of gains. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.07, or 0.4 percent, to 22,641.67, and the Nasdaq composite rose 15.00 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,531.71. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks added 2.49, or 0.2 percent, to 1,511.97. All four indexes are at records.

Benchmark U.S. crude dipped 16 cents to settle at $50.42 per barrel. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, fell 12 cents to $56.00 per barrel. Natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet, heating oil dropped 2 cents to $1.75 per gallon and wholesale gasoline rose a penny to $1.57 per gallon.