The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team's Radar This Week

In this segment of the Motley Fool Money radio show, host Chris Hill asks Million Dollar Portfolio's Jason Moser and Matt Argersinger, and Aaron Bush of Supernova and Rule Breakers about the companies they have their eyes on this week and why: digital banking platform provider Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO), medical monitoring technology specialist Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI), and major carrier Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL).

The author(s) may have a position in any stocks mentioned.

This video was recorded on Sept. 29, 2017.

Chris Hill: Alright, just a couple of minutes left. Let's get to the stocks on our radar this week. Aaron Bush, you're up first, what are you looking at?

Aaron Bush: I'm looking at a small-ish company called Q2. Right now, most small and medium-sized banks completely lack the skills to create digital platforms, even though their customers, the individuals and companies are looking for digital touch points for everything. So, Q2 helps these banks solve the problem. They maintain a digital banking platform that they sell to all different banks. Make money based on how many people use it, how many services the bank opts into. The company's growing quickly. Strong retention, strong upsell potential. So, I think there's something interesting here.

Hill: The ticker?

Bush: QTWO.

Hill: Jason Moser, what are you looking at?

Jason Moser: One that I initially researched and bought for my real money portfolio that I ran here at The Fool for a number of years, a company called Massimo, ticker MASI. They are in the business of pulse oximetry, Chris, and that is not the band that just headlined at the 930 Club, that is an actual line of work. It focuses on measuring patients' pulse levels and oxygen levels in their blood. They have a nice razor and blade model. Very good job in protecting their technology. So, looking at that for the watch list in MDP.

Hill: Matty, what are you looking at?

Matt Argersinger: We talked about the airlines earlier, and if you believe this shift is happening, and I think it is, you might want to buy a basket of the airlines. But, I would say, the best of the best of me looks like Delta Airlines, DAL. Solid balance sheet, the less unionized workforce of all the four, good management, returns capital to shareholders via dividend, buybacks. 9X earnings. If Delta Airlines gets a market multiple, not a high multiple, just a market multiple, it's a double from here. And I think that's the case for a lot of airlines. But Delta looks like the strongest and the safest to me.

Hill: As a general rule of thumb, do you think the airlines as a group are cheap right now despite what Doug Parker at American is saying?

Argersinger: I think they're very, very cheap. And that's also despite Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett buying them about a year ago.

Aaron Bush owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). Chris Hill has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). Matthew Argersinger owns shares of Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and Masimo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.