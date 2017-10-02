Nissan recalls 1.3 million Japan vehicles for re-inspections

Nissan is recalling 1.2 million vehicles in Japan that were produced between October 2014 and September this year to re-inspect them as they had not gone through the proper final checks.

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. said Monday a team, including an independent third party, was investigating the cause of the oversight and promised to prevent a recurrence.

The failure is not believed to have affected vehicle safety as they were final-stage checks, according to the Yokohama-based maker of the March subcompact, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models.

Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told reporters the oversight had happened at all six Nissan plants in Japan, and acknowledged not enough had been done to make sure inspection staff was aware of the required inspection process.